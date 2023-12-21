Pittsburgh Weather: Winter solstice arrives tonight, but the cold stays away for a while

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy First Day of Winter!

Tonight marks the official start of the winter season as the solstice occurs at 10:27 p.m.

We're starting off our morning with temperatures in the 20s again, but it'll improve later today. During the afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs topping off in the low to mid-40s.

Conditions throughout the day on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Clouds will continue to build in for tomorrow with a small chance for an isolated sprinkle but with highs in the mid-40s.

This weekend isn't too bad, but there are some shower chances.

Forecast for the Steelers vs. Bengals game this Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Saturday could feature a few showers in the afternoon which is when the Steelers play with the kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve is going to be warm with highs around 50° and partly cloudy skies.

Conditions for Christmas and Christmas Eve! KDKA Weather Center

We have a Christmas forecast that will either excite or upset most people.

Apologies to any white Christmas hopefuls, but we're looking at temperatures topping off in the 50s for both Christmas Eve and the holiday itself on Monday.

No white Christmas this year, but it should make the holiday traveling a bit easier.

If you're traveling after the holiday, there will be some rain to deal with on Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast: December 21, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

