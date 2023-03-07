Pittsburgh Weather: Wind, cooler air remain throughout Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cooler air is now in place, and it looks like the rest of the week will see temperatures on the cool side, with highs in the 40s or less all week long.

Daily average High: 46 Low: 28

Sunrise: 6:46 Sunset: 6:19

Today: A pocket of snow moves through before 10 a.m. Done by 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh. Sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Windy

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Maybe Friday as a warm front sweeps through. Some wet snow is possible Friday morning for places north of Pittsburgh before it changes to rain.

Aware: No 50s or above on the 7-day forecast. This is the first time in more than a month that this has occurred.

Tuesday's high temperature should be in the mid-40s, with sunny afternoon skies. It is going to be windy, with winds at around 20 mph in Pittsburgh, and late afternoon into evening wind gusts approaching 30 mph.

I have Wednesday and Thursday dry. Highs will also be in the mid-40s on both days, with morning lows in the mid to low 20s. There will be a chance to see some teens for out-the-door temperatures.

Looking ahead, the most active day over the next week will be on Friday, with rain and snow showers expected as a warm front lifts through on Friday morning.

With the mid-level low moving by through the day on Friday into Saturday morning, we will continue to see rain chances through Friday before it eventually changes over to snow on Saturday morning.

The snow on the leading edge of the system could be heavy enough for fast accumulations on roads.

