Pittsburgh Weather: While low, there's a chance for rain today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How pleasant was yesterday?

Today should remain pleasant but we will see more clouds around. There will also be a chance for rain but unlike yesterday where we saw pockets of morning drizzle, today's best chance for seeing rain will come this afternoon into the evening hours.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Light rain could impact the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line communities as early as 2 p.m. Pittsburgh's rain chance peaks after 7 p.m. with rain chances sticking around through 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Rain chances over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals aren't expected to be much with most places seeing a hundredth of an inch or less of rain.

The rest of the day should be mostly cloudy overall with the best chance of seeing sunshine happening first thing this morning.

Clearer skies should allow morning lows to dip to the mid to low 50s in most spots. Highs today should hit the low 70s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 73 for today's high.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Noon temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead, once rain rolls out on Friday morning the rest of the weekend is looking dry. Highs on both Friday and Saturday should hit the low 70s with light winds coming in out of the northwest. Winds will switch to the southwest on Sunday with highs jumping up to near 80.

We will likely see some of the most comfortable days of the year over the next week with highs near 80 and morning lows in the 50s. Humidity levels will be low.

I hope you have time to get outside and enjoy it!

Just a heads up that the first of the year Pennsylvania Fall Foliage map comes out this morning at 8:30. I will try and get it out as soon as it's available.

7-day forecast: September 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!