Pittsburgh Weather: Wet weather here to stay through Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have had round after round of showers and a few heavy downpours throughout the day with the heaviest activity right now moving east. We will still have light rain and occasional rounds of heavy downpours often on through the evening and early Monday morning.

Alert: Tonight and tomorrow morning are First Alert Weather Days through the AM shows due to the threat of flash flooding.

Aware: Rain will wrap up slowly through tomorrow afternoon.

While our threat of severe storms is minimal, we still could see a few with gusty winds and also an isolated flash flooding threat where storms move slowly. A flood watch is in effect for some of our western counties through 8 AM Monday. Because of this, we are keeping First Alert status in effect tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Rain should slowly diminish through the afternoon Monday and then we're back into a dry. Tuesday Wednesday with heat gradually building through the week. We will have a few shower chances late Monday night and then again starting through the weekend and early next week.

