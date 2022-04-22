Pittsburgh Weather: Enjoy the beautiful weekend, it won't last
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fog is making the Friday morning commute a challenging one; but once it clears, we're in for a beautiful weekend before cooler, wet weather moves back in.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Fayette, Greene and Washington counties through 9 a.m.
ALERT: None.
AWARE: A few showers overnight and early Saturday morning. More rain, thunder Monday.
High pressure will build in from the west and seasonable temperatures return for today with highs in the mid- to upper-60s. Overnight, a warm front approaches the region bringing the chance for a few showers.
A strong southerly flow brings summer-like weather for the weekend with highs at or near 80 and lasts through Monday.
Our next round of wet weather arrives Monday as a cold front approaches. There's a chance for thunderstorms, but no First Alert Weather Day is expected at this time.
Once the cold front exits with the rain on Monday, cooler air settles back in where we will be below normal for much of next week with a few stray showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
