Pittsburgh Weather: Enjoy the beautiful weekend, it won't last

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fog is making the Friday morning commute a challenging one; but once it clears, we're in for a beautiful weekend before cooler, wet weather moves back in.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Fayette, Greene and Washington counties through 9 a.m.

Good morning #Pittsburgh! A beautiful look at #downtown but the fog could cause some problems. Give yourself a little extra time. Join us on @KDKA right now for #YourDayPittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/RfnamEwuaM — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) April 22, 2022

AWARE: A few showers overnight and early Saturday morning. More rain, thunder Monday.

High pressure will build in from the west and seasonable temperatures return for today with highs in the mid- to upper-60s. Overnight, a warm front approaches the region bringing the chance for a few showers.

A strong southerly flow brings summer-like weather for the weekend with highs at or near 80 and lasts through Monday.

Our next round of wet weather arrives Monday as a cold front approaches. There's a chance for thunderstorms, but no First Alert Weather Day is expected at this time.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Once the cold front exits with the rain on Monday, cooler air settles back in where we will be below normal for much of next week with a few stray showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

