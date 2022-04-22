Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh Weather: Enjoy the beautiful weekend, it won't last

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/22) 02:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fog is making the Friday morning commute a challenging one; but once it clears, we're in for a beautiful weekend before cooler, wet weather moves back in.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Fayette, Greene and Washington counties through 9 a.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: A few showers overnight and early Saturday morning. More rain, thunder Monday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos 

High pressure will build in from the west and seasonable temperatures return for today with highs in the mid- to upper-60s. Overnight, a warm front approaches the region bringing the chance for a few showers.

A strong southerly flow brings summer-like weather for the weekend with highs at or near 80 and lasts through Monday.

Our next round of wet weather arrives Monday as a cold front approaches. There's a chance for thunderstorms, but no First Alert Weather Day is expected at this time.

rain-weather-impacts.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

 

Once the cold front exits with the rain on Monday, cooler air settles back in where we will be below normal for much of next week with a few stray showers Tuesday and Wednesday.  

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 6:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.