Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts off with falling temperatures and winds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was the third 70° day of the month. That's the most ever recorded in a single February.

We may need to put out an all-points bulletin for winter. Besides a couple of relatively brief cold snaps including one over the Christmas holiday, things have been VERY warm so far this cold season.

For the second time this month, every major reporting station in our area broke a record for high temperatures.

Two places also broke records for the highest low temperature on record. It was an impressively warm day.

Take a look at the list:

Pittsburgh high: 70°, tied record high of 70° (1922)

Morgantown high: 73°, broke record high of 72° (1954)

Morgantown low: 58°, broke high low of 56° (1925)

Wheeling high: 72, broke record high of 69° (1922)

Wheeling Low: 53°, tied record high low of 53° (2017)

Dubois high: 67°, broke record high of 63° (1985)

Today won't see any records falling but temperatures will be through the day with today's low hit at midnight.

March's temperature outlook

Technically we will see a few hours with warming temps this afternoon with afternoon highs getting back to the upper 30s. Morning temperatures are in the low 30s and even 20s in a number of spots. Winds will be fairly strong coming in out of the northwest at 10-20mph.

Looking ahead, our best chance for snow over the next week may occur on Saturday morning and that's just a tiny chance.

Over the last 45 days, unusually warm temperatures

Weekend temperatures will be above average with Saturday highs hitting 45 degrees and highs on Sunday back in the 50s.

The next time you'll need the umbrella will be on Monday with a day of rain expected.

Rain totals of more than an inch should be expected.

7-day forecast: February 24, 2023

