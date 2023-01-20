Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend snow kicks off today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow lovers rejoice as we are about to have a couple of decent shots at seeing snow over the next week.

The first snow chance comes on Sunday. As with everything so far this season the chance for snow on Sunday is unusual due to temperatures remaining above 32 degrees for a big portion of the area as upwards of 5 inches of snow falls.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Snow showers should be heavy enough to slow down traffic and cause some issues with slushy roads. Places north of Allegheny County will probably have some snow sticking around long enough for temperatures to fall below 32°, with the snow sticking around for around.

The next snow chance happens on Wednesday and while it doesn't look like we see as much snow, the impact could be a little more due to temperatures being at or below 32°. It will also be another one of those times when the event starts with rain taking away our salted roads buffer and causing road crews to have to scramble to retreat roads once the rain comes to an end.

Looking way out there model data is also hinting at a major clipper low impacting our southern counties in about a week and a half.

We will watch it closely.

Hourly forecast - January 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

For today, it's going to be cloudy and cool with temperatures right at 35 for the entire day.

The University of Pittsburgh reported a 59mph wind gust yesterday as the front swept through and you should expect a windy start to the day.

Highs today have already been reached and skies will be cloudy.

Light snow showers will be possible on Saturday too with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday morning lows will dip to the upper 20s.

Sunday temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and lows dipping to the upper 20s. Afternoon rain should be fairly Sunday precipitation begins as early as 9 a.m. with snow and rain mixing through the early afternoon and then eventually changing over to all snow.

I-80 may see a winter weather advisory due to expected snow.

7 day forecast: January 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!