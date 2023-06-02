Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend kicks off with temperatures in the 90s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be one of the hottest days of the year so far!

Highs will rise into the upper 80s and possibly near 90° with low humidity levels, so at least it'll stay comfortable with that.

Overnight, lows only drop to the mid-60s. Tomorrow will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s. So remember your heat precautions if you're outside for a while, and don't forget the sunscreen! UV index values today and tomorrow will be around an 8.

There could be some spotty rain chances tomorrow, but better rain chances will be east toward the center of the state. We could use some rain though after a very dry May.

The latest drought monitor came out Thursday, and our area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Starting Sunday, our highs will lower back into the upper 70s and lower 80s! This is associated with a cold front that will kick the heat out of here and cool us down for many days to come.

So much more comfortable and seasonable weather for the first full week of June.

There could be some spotty showers Monday and Tuesday with this cold front, but then we have another dry stretch to follow suit. But this time, it won't get so hot!

