Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend brings calmness after gusty winds, rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a very busy day yesterday, our weekend weather feels like a treat!

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers Monday night.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The winds have significantly calmed down, and the temperatures are warming up! Expect partly cloudy skies for the rest of the weekend, with highs in the 50s Sunday. Monday will still be a decent day with highs well above normal around 60°. Our next system won't impact us too badly, but we'll see some overnight rain showers Monday night, and a little could linger into the morning hours of Tuesday.

Cooler and drier air will take over for the rest of the week. Highs will return to about average in the mid-40s through Friday under mainly sunny skies. Thanks to strong high pressure taking over, we shouldn't have to worry about much, if any, rain after Tuesday.

KDKA Weather Center

The next round of rain afterward will be moving in early Saturday, and it will likely last into the weekend.

KDKA Weather Center

The latest 8-to-14-day outlook (March 12-18) shows that our temperatures will likely be below average leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

This could mean highs in the 30s & 40s for some of those days. So don't think winter is done just yet!

7-day forecast: March 5, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!