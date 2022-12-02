Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with a dry but chilly Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today could very well be one of those days when little Timmy leaves his jacket at school.

That's not good cause he's going to need it by the end of the weekend again.

Today is another chilly start with temperatures dipping to the low 20s. Wind chills aren't as low as yesterday with winds almost calm this morning.

Winds will pick up for this afternoon; coming in out of the south at 5-10mph. Highs today will be around 50 degrees with cloudy skies rolling back in after 3 p.m.

Our next chance for rain arrives overnight tonight. I expect isolated (meaning most dry) showers to arrive after 10 p.m. tonight. Rain will become scattered to widespread from 2 a.m. through 7 a.m. It looks like we can then expect a couple of hours with dry conditions before round two of rain arrives from around 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Rain totals should be near a fifth of an inch for everyone. Severe weather and really even storms are not expected.

Looking ahead, the next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday morning now. I have taken out a rain chance on Monday. Tuesday's rain lasts pretty much all day with rain continuing through Wednesday morning.

I have rain wrapping Wednesday by 3 p.m.

Looking way ahead I just want to make a quick mention that someone has clearly hit the precipitation button at model HQ over the past day as we now appear to have several chances for both rain and maybe even a little snow in the first full week of December.

We will watch it but at this point, it's December 9th that I am really watching for some decent snow to be possible.

