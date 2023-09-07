Pittsburgh Weather: Weather pattern turns soggy today, high temperatures down 10 degrees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We can hit the brakes on the summertime heat we've been experiencing this week with highs hitting "just" the low 80s for today.

The pattern gets interesting for the next couple of days with an upper low slowly working its way to the east. I have just given each day from now through Sunday a 40 percent scattered rain chance.

This is one of those patterns that I will have low confidence in rain chances all the way up until the morning of the day. I am trying to be fair without jumping too far both up or down with rain chances.

Chances for severe weather today KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to just today, the best chance for rain occurs during the times when most drivers will be out on roads, both the morning and evening commute.

It's mainly rain showers with just an isolated storm chance working its way through the area for the morning hours. This afternoon will be more isolated with anything we see, but it will be stormy.

While not included this morning on the severe storm map, I maintain a small chance for severe weather due to fast-moving storms for this afternoon.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures are hovering near where they were yesterday at this time, but highs will be a good ten degrees cooler than yesterday's highs which were near 90.

I have noon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rain totals today will be near a fifth of an inch for most places.

7-day forecast: September 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

