Pittsburgh Weather: Warmth and sunshine give way to rain and fall-like temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our final weekend of summer has been full of warmth and sunshine, but that's all about to change this week!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Alert: None.

Aware: Scattered showers by the morning rush with a few isolated storms in the morning and again in the afternoon.

We start off with a return to some rain chances early Monday with an approaching cold front. Expect scattered showers through early to mid-morning with a few thunderstorms possible.

KDKA Weather Center

The second round of showers and a few storms (some of them may be stronger with the gusty wind) arrives mid-afternoon as the cold front itself passes. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 70s and even the warm 80s Wednesday before a strong cold front pushes through Wednesday night bringing showers/storms and a burst of cool air just in time for fall's official arrival late Thursday evening.

Thursday's highs will only hit the lower 70s with temps Friday and Saturday peaking in the mid to upper 60s and lower into the 40s!

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 19, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!