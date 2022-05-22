Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm weather continues and clouds move in on Sunday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/22)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/22) 03:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are starting off partly cloudy and cooler than yesterday with lows in the low 60.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Highs today will be in the upper 70s and clouds will increase through the day. A cold front will cross the region this afternoon bringing a chance for a few showers and the chance of a thunderstorm south of I-70.

hour-by-hour.png
KDKA Weather Center

They will be quick moving and nothing severe is expected. 

Dry and cooler air moves in behind the front and we are back to the 50s tomorrow morning.

muggy-meter.png
KDKA Weather Center

Monday highs will be significantly cooler in the mid to upper 60s. We stay dry Monday and Tuesday before the chance to see some more showers and/or storms arrive late Wednesday and Thursday.

We get back to the 80s briefly on Thursday then drop to the low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend it looks like we could have another big warm-up!

7-day-forecast.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on May 22, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.