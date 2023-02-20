Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer temperatures expected much of the week with some rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some rain is expected this week with the chance for some freezing rain on Wednesday.

Daily average High: 41, Low: 24

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m., Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

Today- Another warm afternoon with light and scattered rain possible after 3 p.m.

Any Alert Days Ahead?- Potential is there for Wednesday morning due to brief freezing rain threat

Aware- Temperatures all week long over the seasonal average.

Most of this week's weather looks quiet and actually pretty pleasant. No snow is expected this week, and rain totals will be on the low side as well, KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley said.

Model data right now shows only about a half inch of rain to fall over the next week. The lion's share of that rain comes in on Wednesday. The timing of the shower, with moisture moving into colder air, will bring with it a brief freezing rain chance.

While the chance for freezing rain here is going to be on the low-impact side, widespread issues could occur east of the Laurels, where stubborn cold air won't move out as fast. If traveling on Wednesday morning, you should try to avoid the I-80 corridor in the middle of the state if possible.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

For today, highs will be more than 10 degrees warmer than average with lows more than 20 degrees warmer than average. Skies will cloud up before sunrise with the day cloudy overall. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

Scattered rain is expected Monday afternoon. If you see one of the scattered storms, you should expect less than five hundredths of an inch, with most places seeing little to no rain. The rain chance sticks around for Tuesday morning with isolated rain chances.

Looking ahead, today's sunset is at 6:02 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Days are obviously starting to get longer and that is always nice to see when coming out of winter. Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m. We have three more weekends left until Daylight Saving Time returns.

