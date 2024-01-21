Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-up to begin as workweek progresses

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1-21 PM Forecast
1-21 PM Forecast 03:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beautiful sunshine returned today, with slightly warmer temperatures in the 20s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 36° Low: 21°
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m. Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

ALERT: First Alert Weather Day early Tuesday morning for potential freezing rain/icy roads (mainly north of Allegheny County)

AWARE: A big warmup this week and lots of rain-- watch for potential flooding issues late in the week with rain and snowmelt.

Skies will remain clear tonight, and with light winds and snowpack, that will help temperatures fall into the low teens and close to single digits in many areas, along with wind chills in the single digits for one more cold night. 

Monday will be dry and seasonable, with highs climbing above the freezing mark for the first time in eight days! Highs will hit the mid-30s and drop near or just below the freezing mark on Tuesday morning. 

bar-graph-next-24hrs-temp-wind-chill-1.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Tuesday morning could be a bit of a problem spot for folks north of Pittsburgh as moisture moves in and could create a touch of freezing rain and a glaze of ice on roads for the morning commute. Some models are showing not much of a chance of moisture, while others point to at least a glaze of ice in spots north of Pittsburgh. 

We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning so that you're aware there could be icy roads and to take extra time and caution on the roads until mid to late morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures climb into the 40s, and it's up from there into the 50s by Thursday, with rain each day. Accumulating rain and melting snowpack will contribute to rising river levels late in the week and could prompt some flooding concerns. 

7-day-icast-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 7:25 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.