Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-up to begin as workweek progresses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beautiful sunshine returned today, with slightly warmer temperatures in the 20s.

Daily average High: 36° Low: 21°

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m. Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

ALERT: First Alert Weather Day early Tuesday morning for potential freezing rain/icy roads (mainly north of Allegheny County)

AWARE: A big warmup this week and lots of rain-- watch for potential flooding issues late in the week with rain and snowmelt.

Skies will remain clear tonight, and with light winds and snowpack, that will help temperatures fall into the low teens and close to single digits in many areas, along with wind chills in the single digits for one more cold night.

Monday will be dry and seasonable, with highs climbing above the freezing mark for the first time in eight days! Highs will hit the mid-30s and drop near or just below the freezing mark on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning could be a bit of a problem spot for folks north of Pittsburgh as moisture moves in and could create a touch of freezing rain and a glaze of ice on roads for the morning commute. Some models are showing not much of a chance of moisture, while others point to at least a glaze of ice in spots north of Pittsburgh.

We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning so that you're aware there could be icy roads and to take extra time and caution on the roads until mid to late morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures climb into the 40s, and it's up from there into the 50s by Thursday, with rain each day. Accumulating rain and melting snowpack will contribute to rising river levels late in the week and could prompt some flooding concerns.

