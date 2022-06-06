Pittsburgh Weather: Warm temperatures, isolated rain and storm chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We start the work week with a ridge of high pressure breaking down to our southeast.

Today: Warm day with an isolated storm/rain chance due to heating.

Alert: None likely for the next week.

Aware: Two fronts come through over the next week. The first one arrives on Tuesday morning with a secondary front moving through on Friday. Saturday will not be a good pool day.

The center of rotation is located over North Carolina and is moving to the east. This will allow us to see our next cold front on Tuesday morning.

The good news for us is that the front is progged to pass through during the coolest part of the day when instability is at its lowest.

While we will likely see a line of rain roll in around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, strong storms should stay away. Rain chances will remain in place through at least 2 p.m. that afternoon with another second round of rain possible as the coldest air arrives with the trough settling in from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. We could even get a storm or two during that time.

For today, highs will be in the mid 80s with winds out of the south at 7-12mph. Morning out the door temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with noon temperatures in the upper 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine today with cloudy conditions rolling in after 7 this evening. I do have a low chance for an isolated storm/rain in today but it's unlikely you will see any rain at this point. Any rain would be VERY isolated.

Looking ahead, severe weather chances stay away for the week, but there will be several minor chances for rain. The other decent chance for rain will come in on Friday as another front slides through our area.

This cold front will bring the coolest weather of the week to start your weekend with Saturday highs forecast to be just shy of 70°.

For the week I have at least a chance for rain every day, but only one day has a better than 50 percent chance for rain and that comes in on Tuesday.

Three days over the next week just have isolated rain chances including today.

The others are Thursday and Saturday.

