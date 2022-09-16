Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and sunny weekend begins today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - U.S. Drought Monitor maps came out yesterday and as expected the state did see significant improvement week over week.

Two weeks ago more than half of the state was under abnormally dry conditions. Last week the number ticked up slightly.

This week's US Drought Monitor for Pennsylvania. KDKA Weather Center

This week?

The percentage of abnormally dry conditions shrunk to 36-percent. Moderate drought conditions also shrank down from last week but the area under moderate drought was below 2-percent already and only decreased by less than a tenth of a percent.

It could still be a couple of days before we get our next round of rain with dry conditions expected for this weekend. Highs today will be near 80 with sunny skies. Winds will be light and coming in out of the northwest.

Conditions for the Elton John concert at PNC Park. KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows on Saturday and Sunday won't be as cool as today with humidity levels ticking up to the low to moderate range by Sunday.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will hit the low 80s.

The next rain chance comes in on Monday afternoon as a weak cold front briefly drags through.

We then get a surge of heat on Wednesday with a warm front moving by and another tiny rain chance.

7-Day forecast: September 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

