Pittsburgh Weather: Unsettled weather pattern takes us into 2024

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/28)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/28) 03:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Very dense fog is around this morning. Visibility is reduced to less than a quarter mile, especially in the hilltops area-wide. 

Areas up to the north near Cleveland and Erie are underneath a dense fog advisory. 

There are also some light rain showers or drizzle hanging around, making the roadways slick. So your morning commute is impacted by both the fog and rain. 

Give yourself some extra time this morning! 

temp2.png
Conditions throughout the day - December 28 KDKA Weather Center

We remain mostly cloudy with highs only budging into the low 50s for highs.

We're going to remain in an unsettled weather pattern leading into the new year. 

A few rain/snow showers will happen later in the day Friday then last and pick up in intensity for Saturday. There could be some flurries around for New Year's Eve, but those midnight celebrations are looking pretty good but chilly! 

temp4.png
Conditions for holiday travel this weekend KDKA Weather Center

More rain/snow showers come back by New Year's Day which could impact some travelers. 

Highs will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s over the next week. Mornings lows in the low 30s and falling into the upper 20s by the new year.

temp1.png
7-day forecast: December 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Falicia Woody
falicia-woody-web.jpg

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 7:10 AM EST

