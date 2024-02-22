Pittsburgh Weather: Two rounds of rain brings around an inch to the area on Thursday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Much-needed rain is expected to arrive today.
For February, we have only seen 0.3" so far. This is 1.62" behind the 'normal' February pace. Even with the fairly dry month, we are still 0.7" of an inch ahead of the yearly pace.
At this point, it looks like we will end February with a bang with at least 1.5 inches of rain expected to fall over the next week. I expect that we will end up in the 'plus' section when it comes to monthly rain but it will be close.
Staying on rain chances, we have two real shots at seeing rain today with steady rain moving through the area this morning through 8 a.m. Scattered showers will be around for the rest of the morning and through 4 p.m. Steady rain and the heaviest rain of the day will be around after 4 p.m. through the rest of the day.
Due to the timing of the rain, our highs will be hit at around 10 a.m. this morning.
I have us at 52° at that time. Daily lows will be around 45° and likely hit at the end of the day.
I have Friday temperatures dropping through the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and evening temperatures in the low 30s.
Saturday will be the coolest day of the next week with highs in the mid-30s and lows down in the low 20s.
I have Sunday lows just as cool as Saturday with highs on Sunday up near 50 degrees.
We will be near 60 for highs on Monday. Expect rain Sudnay afternoon through early Monday morning.
Finally, I have back-to-back 60-degree days on Tuesday and Wednesday with a scattered rain chance on Wednesday.
