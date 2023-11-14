Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday will be sunny with heightened fire risk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Like yesterday, expect plenty of sunshine today, with highs likely hitting the mid to upper 50s.

Daily average High: 52 Low: 35

Sunrise: 7:06 Sunset: 5:04

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None

Aware: There's a decent snow chance on Sunday

Highs won't be as warm as yesterday when we hit 61 degrees, but morning lows will also be around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. While Pittsburgh should be sunny all day, places from I-80 to the north will likely see a few clouds around this morning that will quickly move out this afternoon.

The only issue that I have for today is a heightened risk of fire danger due to a combination of ample fire fuel on the ground, low humidity levels, and breezy winds throughout the day. Due to the risk, we are asking to hold off on any burns planned for today. If you absolutely must burn, please keep a close eye on your fire and be ready to act if the fire begins to get out of control.

Looking ahead, I have today, Wednesday, and Thursday all dry. Our next rain chance arrives on Friday right as the sun is setting, with rain chances sticking around through the evening.

Lower rain chances will occur on Saturday morning. Right now, Friday afternoon to evening rain totals should be around a half inch. Saturday morning rain totals will be less than five-hundredths of an inch. Saturday afternoon will be dry.

As a trough of colder air arrives on Sunday, snow chances will move in. At this point, temperatures make it look like the snow we will see will be mixed with little to nothing sticking. It will likely be heavy enough in some spots for us to see a light glaze on roads. Travel will be slowed, with the biggest issue potentially being visibility.

