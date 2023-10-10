Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday to be pleasant, close to seasonal average

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Western Pennsylvania certainly could use some rain.

Sunrise: 7:26 Sunset: 6:49

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Once again, more than 50% of our region is listed as 'abnormally dry' by NOAA's U.S. Drought Monitor.

More than 50% of our region is now listed as 'abnormally dry' by NOAA's U.S. Drought Monitor. Their maps come out weekly, every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. These maps are the most comprehensive maps available when it comes to the state of ongoing droughts in the United States. 'Abnormally dry' is the lowest level of drought that they list.

While the maps come out on Thursday morning, the data cut-off for the maps is on Tuesday. For the past week, Pittsburgh has seen 0.19 inches of rain. We are already 0.65 inches behind the monthly average for rain just nine full days in.

The next good rain chance (and that may be stretching things) comes on Saturday, with rain totals of just 0.1 to 0.2 inches of rain expected to fall through the day. There will also be a chance for rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as an upper low moves through. I would expect some places along the Ohio-Pennsyvania state line will be listed as having 'moderate drought' conditions with the new map that comes out this Thursday.

While you may not notice much of a change from little to no water, farmers who depend on well water certainly are.

When it comes to our weather, expect a near repeat today of yesterday's weather. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be near 60 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 62° today.

Yesterday, we hit 59 degrees. Morning temperatures today should dip down to near 43 degrees, with noon temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy and out of the west-southwest at around 10 mph.

Looking ahead, I keep our area dry through Wednesday, with just an isolated and brief chance for rain on Thursday. The next good chance to see rain comes on Saturday, but at this point, it looks like rain totals will be less than a fifth of an inch overall.

Rain chances stick around through at least next Tuesday.

