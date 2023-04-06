Pittsburgh Weather: Thursday rain showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a day with rain showers and falling temperatures.

FIRST ALERT: None



AWARE: A few showers and breezy, falling temperatures

Our high was at midnight right around 60 then temperatures fall to the 50's through the afternoon and we remain cloudy as high pressure will build back into the region.

KDKA Weather Center

There will be a few stray showers this afternoon but mainly south and nothing severe nor a washout by any means.

KDKA Weather Center

Things are a lot calmer and more seasonable for Good Friday and Easter weekend for any Easter Egg hunts and even the Pirates Home Opener weekend!

Sunshine returns tomorrow and by next week we will be back in the 70s with sunshine through Wednesday!

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

