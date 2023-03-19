Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: The weekend closes out with blustery winds and colder temperatures

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/19)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/19) 02:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It'll be another blustery day with wind chills in the teens and single digits this morning and gusts around 20-25 mph. 

Highs will only be in the upper 30s again and feeling in the 20s through the day. We won't have much sunshine until right before sunset. High pressure will build back in but don't put the winter coat away just yet, lows will stay well below freezing until mid-week.

winds.png
Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

The Vernal Equinox is tomorrow at 5:24 p.m. which marks the first day of spring, and we will see sunshine with highs back near 50!

The spring weather returns next week with highs in the mid-50s and even 60s by the end of the week. 

The next chance for rain showers arrives on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the week.

Hello Spring!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: March 19, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

