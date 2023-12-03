Pittsburgh Weather: The rain is here to stay for the next couple of days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're starting off our Sunday with a lot of rain across the region.

Widespread showers will continue throughout the morning, then throughout the day, there will be some breaks in the rain.

But don't let that fool you.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We are now under a 1 out of 5 (which is a marginal risk) for severe weather for most parts of the area including Pittsburgh. There is the possibility to see some strong to low-end severe thunderstorms.

Here's what it means for the Steelers game: If you're out tailgating before the 1 p.m. kickoff against the Cardinals, you will likely be soaked. Grab the tents, ponchos, umbrellas, whatever you need to stay dry!

Forecast for Steelers vs. Cardinals KDKA Weather Center

During the game, the threat of scattered showers and isolated storms will be around. We could see some heavy downpours and/or gusty winds if there is a storm that pops up. So stay weather-aware today!

The storm threat will go down after sunset.

More cold air will start to move in tonight.

Monday will be a bit drier, but we still could have some showers around. With that cold air moving, this could allow for a mix of raindrops & snowflakes.

A better chance for some mixing showers will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most of the new week. Skies eventually dry out for Thursday and Friday.

7-day forecast: December 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

