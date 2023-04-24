Pittsburgh Weather: The cooldown continues through the final week of April

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's not feeling like spring out there!

AWARE: Frost and freezes are likely for most mornings this week.

We're still going to have sweater weather for most of the week. Expect each morning over the next few days to feature either a frost or freeze potential with temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s.

For Sunday night, there are both frost advisories and freeze warnings in place from the I-80 corridor to the mountains closer to the center of the state. The best widespread freeze potential will be Tuesday and Thursday mornings. So, cover up those plants or bring them inside!

Monday will be featuring a small taste of winter, with some spotty showers that will mainly be rain, but a few snowflakes could mix in, especially in the morning. Highs will be staying below average by about 10-15° throughout the week, heading into the 50s and eventually low 60s by Thursday into the weekend.

Sunshine moves back in Tuesday afternoon and becomes more abundant by mid-week. Another rainmaker moves in Friday and lasts through the weekend with scattered showers likely. There could be some storm potential for Sunday.

Pollen should be on the lower side this week due to the cooler weather and rain we've seen. But it'll still be on the high side on certain days!

The top allergens are the trees specifically oak, juniper, and birch.

