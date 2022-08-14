Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: The cool weather stays with us through the week

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/14)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/14) 03:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This autumn preview will be here for a little while longer.

Aware: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday/Tuesday afternoon and temps linger below normal.

It sure feels like fall out there today with temperatures hovering in the upper-60s and lower-70s across the Tri-State region along with overcast skies and a few sprinkles (especially south). Those showers/sprinkles will die out through the evening and we're left with just cloudy skies tonight and lows near 60 (just a touch below normal). 

pittsburgh-what-to-expect-8-14-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Monday and Tuesday will feature similar setups as a low-pressure center sets up shop above us and keeps the clouds and a chance of a scattered shower and pop-up afternoon thunderstorm possible through mid-week. 

Temperatures will stay below normal in the lower to mid-70s (5-10 degrees cooler than average for mid-August)! Skies clear and temps warm back up to near 80 starting Thursday and through next weekend.

pittsburgh-7-day-8-14-2022.png
Your 7-day forecast, as of August 15, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

