Pittsburgh Weather: The cool weather stays with us through the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This autumn preview will be here for a little while longer.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Aware: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday/Tuesday afternoon and temps linger below normal.

Alert: None

It sure feels like fall out there today with temperatures hovering in the upper-60s and lower-70s across the Tri-State region along with overcast skies and a few sprinkles (especially south). Those showers/sprinkles will die out through the evening and we're left with just cloudy skies tonight and lows near 60 (just a touch below normal).

KDKA Weather Center

Monday and Tuesday will feature similar setups as a low-pressure center sets up shop above us and keeps the clouds and a chance of a scattered shower and pop-up afternoon thunderstorm possible through mid-week.

Temperatures will stay below normal in the lower to mid-70s (5-10 degrees cooler than average for mid-August)! Skies clear and temps warm back up to near 80 starting Thursday and through next weekend.

Your 7-day forecast, as of August 15, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!