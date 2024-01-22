Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures surpass freezing mark for first time in over a week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another cold start to the day today with most dipping to single digits for morning lows.

Clear skies are allowing the chill to settle in this morning with mostly clear skies in place through around 11 a.m. After that, we should see mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the rest of the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Highs today will soar to around 36 degrees. Today will be the first time since Jan. 13 when we will see temperatures above 32 degrees. That's a stretch of eight days in a row. We will be close to the average high for today which is also 36 degrees but morning lows are far below the average morning low of just 21 degrees.

Thanks to the clouds, winds are light this morning, so little in the way of an additional chill is out there. Winds will pick up this afternoon, coming in from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead, rain returns tomorrow with a round of freezing rain possible, mainly along and north of I-80, during the morning hours. Highs tomorrow will hit the low-40s after we start the day off with temperatures in the upper-20s. This will be the first above-average day we will have seen since Jan 13. The wintry mix in the morning hours won't be seen by everyone, but will change over to scattered showers for the afternoon to evening with everyone seeing at least a little rain before the end of the day on Tuesday.

Rain chances will stick around Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. At this point, it looks like the rain chance will come in the way of three waves. The best chance for rain comes on Thursday with the best chance for rain coming just ahead of the morning commute and then right after the evening commute.

Finally, the best news for many is going to be the warm-up this week. I have Pittsburgh hitting the 50s on Thursday and Friday. You may have to duck some raindrops or be up early to enjoy them but it is still nice to see.