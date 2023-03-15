Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start to rise Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two-day snow total for Monday and Tuesday comes in at 2.9" of snow at the NWS Moon offices. Very little in the way of snow is expected over the next week and a half.

Was Monday and Tuesday winter's last blast here in Pittsburgh?

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Probably not. We normally have at least a shot of seeing accumulating snow all the way through April and this year it looks like things are in place to allow us to continue to see some cool spells.

While we do start warming up over the next 72 hours, we will see another chilly couple of days this weekend into early next work week.

Today though, grab your sunglasses with a return of plenty of sunshine. You'll still also want the heavier jacket this morning though if stuck outside.

Temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

There should be abundant sunshine today with the only chance for overcast skies coming right as the sun is coming up. The air mass that is in place is cold though with 850mb temperatures coming in at -7C. That translates today to highs in the mid-40s at best and that's about where I have us with highs hitting 43°.

Morning temperatures are in the mid to low 20s though with a steady wind coming in out of the west-northwest at 5-10mph. This is pushing wind chills into the teens. I have noon temperatures just getting back to the mid-30s with 2 p.m. temps near 40°.

Looking ahead, warmer weather is heading our way on both Thursday and Friday with highs on both days hitting the mid-50s.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny with another chilly start. Morning lows on Thursday will dip to the upper 20s.

Friday lows will only dip to the low 40s but light rain showers will be possible both in the morning (scattered) and again during the afternoon (isolated).

The weekend will be cold and cloudy with isolated snow showers expected on Saturday.

7-day forecast, March 15, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!