Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures remain warm with light afternoon rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the pattern for the next week is a warmer one, it's also a pretty active one, too.

Daily average High: 38 Low: 22

Sunrise: 7:24 Sunset: 5:46

Today: Warmer with light rain showers around this afternoon to the evening. The highest rain totals will be along and south of Interstate 70.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Unseasonably warm Thursday. Accumulating snow chances for Saturday morning with the highest totals in the Laurels and Ridges, where there's around a 30% chance that they receive more than six inches of snow based on historical data.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The warmest day of the week will be on Thursday, with highs in some spots hitting the 60s, and the coldest day of the week will occur just about 36 hours later on Saturday, with accumulating snow possible. That's the biggest issue that has my attention over the next week.

KDKA Weather Center

At this point, historical data indicates around a 30% chance for places in the Laurels recording more than six inches of snow on Saturday. Model data has bumped up our snow totals in Pittsburgh to around two inches of snow for Saturday with the highest totals occurring along and just south of I-70 into the Laurels. There is still plenty of time for this to change, but it does have our attention and we will have much more on this as we get closer to Saturday and data holds steady.

It's rain that we are dealing with Tuesday, with the morning looking dry for nearly everyone. Residents could see rain just before noon in Mercer County. Rain should arrive in our region around noon and a chance for light rain will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Rain totals will be low with Pittsburgh likely seeing a tenth of an inch of rain or less.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals of up to a fifth of an inch will be possible for places south of I-70, with your rain chances also coming later in the day.

Highs today will be in the 50s, with morning temperatures rapidly on the rise. Lows today have already been reached, with 8 a.m. temps hovering near 32. Noon temperatures will be near 50 already, and I have bumped up highs to the mid-50s for most places. Winds will be breezy this afternoon, coming out of the south-southwest at 10-15mph. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day.

Just quickly looking ahead we have a quick surge of heat that is set to arrive on Thursday with highs hitting near 60 degrees. It is a classic set-up perfect for highs to over-perform data due to just how quickly we will peak.

Think of it as a spring to quickly hit around 60 and then a slow jog back down to the 30s through the day on Friday. By Saturday morning, we are again cold enough for accumulating snow. Buckle up.

7-day forecast: Feb. 7, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!