Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures fall throughout the day on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weather this time of the year is so interesting.

No one will believe me when I tell them that today's high temperature will be higher than Thursday's high but it is true. Thursday's high will be either 58° or 59°.

Highs today hit 60° at 1 p.m. just ahead of the cold front bringing colder weather our way for the remainder of today and Saturday morning.

Temperature and wind chills over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

By the time we are heading into Saturday, temperatures should have dipped into the mid-20s.

When it comes to active weather, we just had our best chance for it this morning as a powerful cold front rolled through. Wind gusts up to 40mph are possible as the cold front moves through. It will be out of here by 6 a.m. this morning, leaving us colder in its wake.

I have temperatures at around 40° by 8 a.m. and the mid-40s by 10 a.m.

I have temperatures falling below freezing around 4 p.m.

Skies look to be cloudy all day long.

I was hopeful that we would see some sunshine, but with winds coming in out of the northwest it is unlikely. Wind speeds will also be pretty strong this afternoon; hovering around 20mph.

Looking ahead, Saturday morning temperatures will dip to the teens in several areas. Saturday highs will be a seasonal 42°.

Highs will be back to near 50 on Sunday with morning lows around 30°.

Our next chance for rain is on Monday and appears low.

Monday and Tuesday highs will be in the upper 40s. Wednesday highs are forecast to hit the mid-50s with highs in the mid-60s (or maybe even in the 70s) on Thursday.

7-day forecast: February 17, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

