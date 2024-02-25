Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures continue to rise; gusty winds, rain likely midweek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We started this morning with below-normal lows in the teens and feeling in the single digits for many, but recovered to highs in the mid to upper 40s, which is around 10 degrees above normal for Western Pa. in late February.

Daily average High: 42° Low: 25°

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m. Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

ALERT: None (watching the potential for Wednesday if the likelihood of storms/strong winds holds).

AWARE: Warming up to the 60s with rain and windy conditions Tuesday p.m./Wednesday.

Clouds arrive tonight, and a stray sprinkle is possible in the Laurel Highlands and for areas north of I-80 into the wee hours of the morning. Otherwise, we'll enjoy partly cloudy skies on Monday with warm highs in the upper 50s.

A warm front brings temperatures in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday but also showers to steadier rain through Tuesday afternoon/evening. A strong trailing cold front will also bring gusty winds and a chance for thunderstorms. The chance for severe storms or any type of damaging winds will depend on the timing of the cold front's passage.

For now, expect up to a half-inch to an inch of rain over Tuesday-Wednesday with some gusty showers Wednesday. If the threat of stronger winds or severe storms develops, we'll watch for the potential of a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and will know more with successive model runs early next week.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures plunge again, and we'll see the last of the rain end as some snow very early into Thursday morning. Ground temperatures are warm, so accumulation would be minimal, if any, but we'll keep our eyes on that potential as well.

Warmer air returns again next weekend with the arrival of March-- so likely coming in like a lamb!

