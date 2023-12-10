Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures continue to fall as cold front comes through the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold front has come through, and temperatures continue to fall.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered snow showers will be around the area tonight and Monday. While little to no accumulation is expected outside of the Ridges, there may be an isolated slick spot.

Average High / Low: 42° / 28°

Monday Sunrise / Sunset: 7:34 a.m. / 4:54 p.m.

Any leftover areas of rain will transition to snow this evening and tonight. Overnight, we will see our weather pattern shift into lake effect mode.

These lake bands, however, will not pack much in the way of accumulation for most areas. Outside of the Ridges, little to no accumulation is expected.

The highest accumulations will occur in Garett County, Md., and the ridges of Preston County, W.Va. These locations have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Monday.

High pressure kicks into gear Monday afternoon, and skies will begin to clear. Much of the week will come with sunshine attached.

Even with the abundant sunshine expected this week, temperatures will have a harder time getting well above average until late in the week.

