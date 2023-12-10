Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures continue to fall as cold front comes through the area

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/10)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/10) 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold front has come through, and temperatures continue to fall.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered snow showers will be around the area tonight and Monday. While little to no accumulation is expected outside of the Ridges, there may be an isolated slick spot.

Average High / Low: 42° / 28°

Monday Sunrise / Sunset: 7:34 a.m. / 4:54 p.m.

Any leftover areas of rain will transition to snow this evening and tonight. Overnight, we will see our weather pattern shift into lake effect mode.  

download-7.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

These lake bands, however, will not pack much in the way of accumulation for most areas. Outside of the Ridges, little to no accumulation is expected.

The highest accumulations will occur in Garett County, Md., and the ridges of Preston County, W.Va.  These locations have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Monday.

High pressure kicks into gear Monday afternoon, and skies will begin to clear. Much of the week will come with sunshine attached.

download-10.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Even with the abundant sunshine expected this week, temperatures will have a harder time getting well above average until late in the week.

download-11.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 7:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.