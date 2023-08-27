Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine with a mix of clouds close out the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're continuing the nice weather for our Sunday!

Sunshine will stick around with a mix of clouds throughout the day. There might be a stray shower this evening, but it will be dry for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with more comfortable humidity levels. So get outside and enjoy it while it lasts!

Just another not-so-fun fact, tonight will be our last 8 p.m. in Pittsburgh. Starting tomorrow, our sunsets will be in the 7:00 hour.

Next week is not looking overly rainy, but there are a couple of days we could see some showers. Spotty showers are possible on Monday evening.

Then Tuesday will feature a few showers. Both days will be mainly partly to mostly cloudy. Some leftover spotty showers finish off on Wednesday as a cold front blows through early in the morning.

This will significantly drop both temperatures and dewpoints for the rest of the week. In fact, Wednesday and Thursday look spectacular with highs in the low to mid-70s with lots of sunshine!

It looks like things will heat up as we head closer to Labor Day weekend. Highs return back into the mid and upper 80s with increasing humidity levels. Most long-range models are predicting that this is going to be a hot Labor Day weekend!

