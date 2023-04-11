Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures remain plentiful

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A large area of high pressure continues to dominate, bringing plenty of sunshine today and highs above normal, touching 70.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: A lot of sunshine and 70s!

We will be well above normal by 10 degrees today, then 20 degrees above normal by Thursday and Friday! Here are some records we will keep an eye on this week once we get to the 80s!

April 12 - 84º (2001)

April 13 - 84º (1941)

April 14 - 86 (1883)

It's rare for this long dry stretch; so far, we are starting the month well above normal by about four degrees, and for precipitation, we are below normal by about one inch.

Tree pollen will be very high throughout the week, with grass and ragweed remaining low.

The next chance for rain showers moves in on Saturday with a weak area of low pressure.

