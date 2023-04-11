Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures remain plentiful

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/11)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/11) 02:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A large area of high pressure continues to dominate, bringing plenty of sunshine today and highs above normal, touching 70.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: A lot of sunshine and 70s!

WEATHER LINKS:

We will be well above normal by 10 degrees today, then 20 degrees above normal by Thursday and Friday! Here are some records we will keep an eye on this week once we get to the 80s!

  • April 12 - 84º (2001)
  • April 13 - 84º (1941)
  • April 14 - 86 (1883)

It's rare for this long dry stretch; so far, we are starting the month well above normal by about four degrees, and for precipitation, we are below normal by about one inch.

KDKA Weather Center

Tree pollen will be very high throughout the week, with grass and ragweed remaining low.

The next chance for rain showers moves in on Saturday with a weak area of low pressure.

7-day forecast: April 11, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

First published on April 11, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

