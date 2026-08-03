Sunshine expected today for the Pittsburgh area after rain showers clear out

It's going to be a sunny day in the Pittsburgh area after rain showers clear out of the region.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered Showers and storms arrive at the end of the week.

There are a few remaining showers this morning after storms rolled through the area yesterday triggering flash flooding and even tornado warnings. We will clear out today as a cold front will pass through the region. Expect a good bit of sunshine today and highs only near 80 plus low humidity.

Overnight and early tomorrow morning patchy fog will develop for some with lows cooler near 60. Tuesday will be sunny and back near normal in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be the next chance of rain with some isolated t-storms possible into the evening.

KDKA Weather Center

Towards the end of the week, the unsettled weather pattern returns with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with increasing humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.