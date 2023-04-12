Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warmth stick around, Fire Weather Watch in place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Fire Weather Watch is in place for our area throughout the day today.

What does this mean?

A Fire Weather Watch is a step down from a "Red Flag Warning" so let's start with what makes a Red Flag Warning. For most places, Red Flag Warnings are issued when:

Winds hit 15 mph or more during the warning Afternoon temperatures hit 75° or higher Relative humidity levels fall to 25 percent or below



Today we should hit two of the three with our winds topping at around 15 mph and afternoon highs hitting 75 or greater.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

The issue will be with humidity levels that are expected to fall to around 30 percent this afternoon. Due to the fact that we may not officially hit all the criteria for a Red Flag Warning, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued.

Either way, burning is not advised for today. Any fires could get out of hand pretty quickly.

Let's chat about today's weather, where we will see another sunny and pleasant day.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be more than 15 degrees warmer than average today. Morning lows are in the mid to low 50s. Noon temperatures should be in the low 70s.

The next chance for rain will come in on Saturday but it is low.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Everyone will see rain on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, we are just over an inch behind when it comes to our yearly pace of rain.

7-day forecast: April 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

