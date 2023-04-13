Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warmth continue on Thursday with temperatures in the 80s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I'm not forecasting the hottest day of the year so far today (we hit 85° on April 5th) we are going to be very warm today with highs back in the mid to low 80s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 83° with sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be light, coming out of the west-southwest at around 5 mph through the day.

Temperature trends throughout the day on Thursday

Morning temperatures are in the mid-50s. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s. Humidity levels will still be low with dew points in the mid-40s for most of the day and near 50° for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Looking ahead, most of Friday will be dry with just an isolated rain chance for places south of Pittsburgh beginning around 7 p.m.

Rain chance over the next six days

Most will be completely dry for the day and any rain you see isn't expected to be that heavy. I have bumped up Saturday's rain chance to scattered now with the big rain day still being Sunday with both rain and storms expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will plummet behind Sunday's rain with high temps in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

We will be cold enough on Tuesday morning that I expect we will receive a couple of snow reports in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

7-day forecast: April 13, 2023

