Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back after a winter wonderland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After seeing a winter wonderland the last couple of days, we're finally seeing a huge improvement with the weather starting this afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It's a cold but clear morning with temperatures in the teens to low 20s, but wind chills are in the single digits to teens. So dress warmly!

Hourly forecast: December 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Sunny skies return today, and we will remain rain and snow-free through Friday.

Highs will also be returning to normal in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow night marks the official start of the winter season as the solstice occurs at 10:27 p.m.

This weekend isn't too shabby, but it won't be 100 percent dry.

Saturday could feature a few showers/ Steelers play that evening with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. with the chance for a few showers and highs that afternoon in the mid-40s.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Bengals at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Christmas Eve is going to be warm with highs around 50° and partly cloudy skies.

We have a Christmas forecast that will either excite or upset most people. Apologies to any white Christmas hopefuls, but we're looking at temperatures topping off in the 50s for both Eve and the holiday Monday.

Forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! KDKA Weather Center

So, there is no white Christmas this year, but it should make the holiday traveling a bit easier.

7-day forecast: December 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!