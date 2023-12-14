Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and seasonal temperature close out the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a very cold morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the mainly in the teens. So grab the warm coats for this morning, but you won't need them for the afternoon. '

Another sunny day is in store! Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the work week with highs remaining about average for mid-December in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday appears dry with partly cloudy skies and highs around 50°. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from the south.

That will sit on top of our region through at least Tuesday. This will bring in consistent rain showers with overcast skies Sunday through Tuesday with very windy conditions.

Any loose outdoor Christmas decorations should be brought inside so they don't fly away! Eventually, rain switches to snow showers by Tuesday, and we're back to feeling like winter for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the week leading up to Christmas Day, temperatures appear to be trending above normal. This does not exactly mean we will see that for the holiday, but snow chances are looking slim for now.

If this trend continues, we likely will not see a White Christmas.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we get closer!

