Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another day where we will be filled with sunshine! It's getting warmer with highs today around 80°.

Overnight, a few more clouds enter the picture but remain dry.

Monday will be our hottest day of the week in the mid-80s with slightly humid conditions.

It'll also be breezy with possible gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will increase in the evening, but the daytime will remain dry. Overnight Monday into early Tuesday is when our next rain chance arrives.

Storm chances remain isolated.

For now, the severe weather threat looks low but not none. There will be general thunderstorms with occasional lightning and thunder. Gusty winds could be possible as well.

Rain will wrap up by Tuesday night, and cooler air in the 70s filters back in for the rest of the week. More storm chances return Wednesday evening and finish up Thursday morning, but it appears to be just general thunderstorm activity for now.

The rest of Thursday will be decently cloudy, but Friday is dry for now. It's far out, but models are hinting at some more rain chances for next Saturday.

High temperatures appear to remain in the mid to upper 70s for a majority of the week.

