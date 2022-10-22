Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny weekend skies ahead

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Morning Forecast (10/22)
KDKA-TV Weekend Morning Forecast (10/22) 03:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have an amazing weekend forecast everyone is sure to love! 

Both days are going to be filled with sunshine, and highs soar into the low 70s! Winds are going to stay on the calm side as well, so at least we don't have to worry about too many of the leaves getting knocked off the trees. 

Only a few of the lower elevations counties are reporting peak color for foliage while the rest of the area is seeing its colors start to fade. So it's probably the last best chance to get any pictures of it the next few days!

temp2.png
KDKA Weather Center

Next week we're still warm and sunny for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front moving through. 

Scattered showers will be likely, but the cooler air behind that front is only going to knock us back into the 60s for highs for Thursday and Friday. 

temp3.png
KDKA Weather Center

Temperature trends are showing that the weekend before Halloween will be slightly above average, but models are trying to throw in some rain chances. So we're keeping a close eye on that spooky forecast for you! 

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay tuned, and hopefully you won't get spooked! 🙂

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Falicia Woody

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 6:45 AM

