Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies, warm temps kick off first week of October

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/1)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/1) 02:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - September ended with an average temperature of 2.7 degrees above normal and rainfall almost an inch and a half below normal.

Daily average High: 69° Low: 49°
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m. Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Sunny, warm days and patchy dense fog each night through late week.

headlines-center-camera-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

High pressure to our north keeps this dry, unseasonably warm pattern in place through late week, with highs and lows around 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. 

Outside of patchy dense fog each night in the wee hours of the morning, skies will be clear and sunny with dry conditions. 

monthly-stat.png
KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances finally return late Thursday and stick around into the early part of the weekend as a cold front arrives, breaks the "blocking pattern" of this high pressure, and really cools us down to seasonable and then below-normal.

Enjoy the warmth now because highs by the weekend will struggle to reach the 60s and even cool to the upper 50s!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 7:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.