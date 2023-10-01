Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies, warm temps kick off first week of October
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - September ended with an average temperature of 2.7 degrees above normal and rainfall almost an inch and a half below normal.
Daily average High: 69° Low: 49°
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m. Sunset: 7:03 p.m.
AWARE: Sunny, warm days and patchy dense fog each night through late week.
High pressure to our north keeps this dry, unseasonably warm pattern in place through late week, with highs and lows around 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Outside of patchy dense fog each night in the wee hours of the morning, skies will be clear and sunny with dry conditions.
Rain chances finally return late Thursday and stick around into the early part of the weekend as a cold front arrives, breaks the "blocking pattern" of this high pressure, and really cools us down to seasonable and then below-normal.
Enjoy the warmth now because highs by the weekend will struggle to reach the 60s and even cool to the upper 50s!
