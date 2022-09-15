Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs back in the mid-70s.

Today: Dry, mostly sunny

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Could be in the longest stretch of dry weather so far this year

This pattern of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue through the weekend.

The big news for today is that NOAA's U.S. Drought Monitor maps will be released right at 8:30 this morning.

The maps that currently show more than half of Pennsylvania under abnormally dry conditions are expected to show huge improvements.

For Pittsburgh, the monthly average for rain has already been hit. A number of other communities across the state also saw a nice amount of rain that wasn't too heavy and wasn't too light.

Limited runoff should have meant our area's water table levels were able to recharge making it easier for those who depend on well water.

On the other side, we may be looking at our driest stretch of weather so far this year in Pittsburgh with the next chance for rain coming in on Monday.

