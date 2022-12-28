Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies as temperatures increase

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/28)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/28) 02:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the last cold and frosty start for the week with lows in the 20's.

Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°

Sunrise: 7:42 AM Sunset: 5:01 PM

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: A bit windy this afternoon but snow will start to melt this afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

More sunshine returns under high pressure and so do temperatures in the 40's this afternoon. 

There will be some wind gusts today around 20 mph and then again tomorrow with plenty of sunshine so get out and enjoy it! 

Lows tonight will stay around freezing then a big warm up with a streak of 50's arrive heading into the end of the year. 

Rain showers arrive on New Year's eve and last through New Year's Day. 

The mild weather in the 50s will stick around all through next Wednesday!

