Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies and dry weather as Thanksgiving nears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It could be a while before Pittsburgh sees its next snow.

Daily average High: 48 Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:14 Sunset: 4:59

Today: Mostly sunny. Today won't be nearly as cold as yesterday with morning lows near 30 and highs nearing 50°.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Temperatures return to near average today. This more comfortable weather will be in place for the next week with temperatures overall slightly above the seasonal average.

Oftentimes, we use the 1000mb-500mb thickness value as a hard cutoff for where the snow line may be set up. Anything less than 540 is said to be in the range for snow to occur at the surface. Looking at the rest of the month, we only briefly fall below 540 for around 6 hours on Sunday but other indicators show most of the area will remain too warm for snow at that time. At this point, GFS long-range model data shows our next snow chance coming in on Dec. 7.

After last week's dip in temperatures, we are back to near average for today. The skies will be sunny. Winds will come in from the southwest at around 10 mph for the day. Morning lows will dip to near 30. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Noon temperatures will be in the low 40s. While not exactly warm, the weather will be pleasant.

Wednesday's weather should be just as nice as today's. The big difference is that I have Wednesday's highs hitting the low 50s. Wednesday is also looking sunny.

Thanksgiving will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thanksgiving should be in the low 50s once again. It could be a little breezy with morning lows dipping to the low 30s. The undisputed champion of shopping days will see some afternoon rain showers but dry and not 'too bad' weather will be in place for the morning. Friday highs will hit the low 50s with morning lows near 40.

