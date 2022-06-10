Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies ahead of overnight rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pleasant weather sticks around for another day today with highs in the mid-70s.

Today: Pleasant for today, Rain chance returns Allegheny County to the south by 10 p.m.

Alert: There is the potential we could see some stronger storms on Sunday afternoon. Turns hot middle of next week.

Aware: Hot weather arrives on Tuesday next week.

Skies should be sunny this morning with some patch fog possible south of I-70 (thickest in West Virginia). Clouds will roll in around 2 p.m with mostly cloudy skies in place by 6 p.m.

Rain chances will arrive overnight with Pittsburgh looking dry through 10p.

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday with most places in the mid-70's.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 74 for the daily high. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10mph.

Yesterday was the 160th day of the year, with 82 of those days so far recording at least measurable (0.01" or more) precipitation. In 1885, we recorded measurable rain on 97 of the total days to start the year. We had higher total days with measurable rain through 160 days in both 2019 and 2020. This is weather in Pittsburgh.

There's a solid chance we record measurable precipitation today even though most of the day will be dry.

Rain is expected to arrive by 10 p.m. with a few hours of rain expected as rain showers roll through. The reason for the rain is another mid-level low rounding the base of the subtropical jet. Rain totals will be low with most seeing less than a fifth of an inch of rain. Places north of Pittsburgh may not see any rain.

Looking at the rest of the weekend, rain is expected to come to an end around 8 a.m. on Saturday with the rest of the day seeing only a low isolated rain chance.

There will be a better chance for rain on Sunday with a couple of rounds of rain expected to occur through the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 70s. Sunday highs will be in the mid-70s too.

Quickly looking ahead, I expect a big warm-up beginning on Tuesday of next week with temperatures all of a sudden hovering near 90 degrees on most days for the afternoon temps.

I have us hitting 90 degrees on Wednesday.

My forecast is more aggressive than model data is showing right now with raw numbers supporting the quick warm-up.

