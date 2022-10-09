Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny days to start the workweek

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/9)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (10/9) 03:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What a gorgeous way to end the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures recovering back into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Tri-State area!

Alert: None.

Aware: Frost advisory south for Washington/Greene/Fayette/Monongalia Counties through Monday morning.

Clear skies and cool temps will once again provide the chance for frost to areas south of I-70 tonight. A frost advisory is in effect for Washington, Greene, Fayette, and Monongalia (WV) Counties through Monday morning. 

pittsburgh-watches-and-warnings-10-9-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

We'll start the workweek with more sunshine and another bump in temperatures each day through Wednesday. Dry weather sticks around early this week with the next system approaching Wednesday afternoon into Thursday bringing a chance for showers, a few thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and a dip in temperatures again Thursday/Friday back into the mid to upper 50s. 

pittsburgh-7-day-10-9-2022.png
7-day forecast: Oct. 9, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

First published on October 9, 2022 / 7:07 PM

