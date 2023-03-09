Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny and breezy Thursday expected before wintry weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another sunny but breezy day is expected today.

Morning lows have dipped to the mid-20s thanks in part to clear overnight skies. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees by noon with highs just shy of 50 degrees in Pittsburgh for today.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Winds will be out of the north at 5-10mph.

We have a First Alert Weather Day in place for Friday due to snow showers for the Laurel Highlands and along I-80. For the Laurels, a winter weather advisory should be expected with snow totals of around 3-5 inches. I-80 corridor should narrowly miss out on +2" snow meaning they won't see an advisory being issued.

On top of the snow, freezing rain will be possible in the Laurels Friday morning.

Estimated snowfall over Friday and Saturday. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, it now looks like Monday's snow chance will be arriving earlier than expected along with the track being a little east of where it was.

This takes our area out of the bullseye for seeing the more significant totals with the Laurels now just being on the fringe of decent (+2") snow totals.

7-day forecast, March 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

