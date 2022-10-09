Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday starts frosty, temperatures rise throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a frosty start to the morning with most places waking up in the mid to upper 30s!

The Frost advisory will expire at 9 a.m. this morning.

Sunshine will stick around this afternoon with highs around 60° with slightly breezy winds out of the southwest.

The Steelers game up in Buffalo will be dry and nice up there with highs in the upper 50s as well!

Forecast for Buffalo, New York for Steelers vs. Bills at 1 p.m. KDKA Weather Center

Another mostly clear and chilly night with lows around 40°, so places up north could see another round of morning frost. It'll be another sunny day tomorrow with highs continuing to warm into the mid-60s. Tuesday will be very nice with highs around 70° under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be the warmest day with highs in the low 70s, but a few showers will try to form in the PM hours. This will be ahead of the cold front set to move through Thursday.

Hour by hour forecast on Sunday, October 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be pretty wet as widespread showers and possible thunderstorms move through the region.

Rain should be done by Thursday afternoon or evening. Cooler air moves back into place for the weekend with morning lows possibly back in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s or low 60s.

7-day forecast: October 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

