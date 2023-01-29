Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday start mild with rain chances throughout
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to another mild start with lows in the upper 30s and a few rain showers.
Areas north of I-80 and the ridges will see a light mix of rain and snow but little accumulation is expected. We dry out through the afternoon on Sunday with highs staying in the mid-40s.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Monday mornings commute there's a few rain and snow showers expected. Areas north have a better chance at a coating while areas in Pittsburgh and south will see a light mix or just all rain showers.
There will be a few snow showers through tomorrow afternoon and early evening and temperatures will drop through the day. They will also be brief but keep in mind there may be slick spots on any untreated surfaces
Next week will be chilly again with highs only near 30, but overnight lows could dip back into the teens.
The start of February will be drier.
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
for more features.