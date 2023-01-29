Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday start mild with rain chances throughout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to another mild start with lows in the upper 30s and a few rain showers.

Areas north of I-80 and the ridges will see a light mix of rain and snow but little accumulation is expected. We dry out through the afternoon on Sunday with highs staying in the mid-40s.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Monday mornings commute there's a few rain and snow showers expected. Areas north have a better chance at a coating while areas in Pittsburgh and south will see a light mix or just all rain showers.

Temperatures throughout the day - January 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

There will be a few snow showers through tomorrow afternoon and early evening and temperatures will drop through the day. They will also be brief but keep in mind there may be slick spots on any untreated surfaces

Next week will be chilly again with highs only near 30, but overnight lows could dip back into the teens.

The start of February will be drier.

7-day forecast: January 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

